University of Colorado and Jaggaer boost strategic supplier programme

The programme is viewed by The University of Colorado officials as a key element in e-procurement digital transformation, according to the current edition of JAGGAER’s InsideSpend webinar and podcast series. The University of Colorado’s Procurement Service Center manages approximately one billion in annual spend for the University’s four schools: Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver and the Anschutz Medical Campus.

Jaggaer’s solutions will shed more light on how to leverage an e-procurement system to provide visibility and data insights, identifying potential partners in their supplier network, and developing efficiencies based on bidirectional data sharing with partners. Data will be pulled from different sources, including University of Colorado’s marketplace, their ERP tool, P cards and travel cards, to get a full view of the university’s spend.