UniteU launches mPOS solution UMO

The offering includes tablet hardware, barcode scanner, credit card reader, the UniteU Commerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform and transaction engine, and the UMO tablet application.

UniteU creates technology that allows retailers to provide unified commerce experiences across channels and devices. UniteU provides a range of modular commerce solutions and services including responsive ecommerce websites for desktops and tablets, Hybrid Responsive smartphone commerce sites, UMO integrated mobile POS for transacting in-store and at events, SendReady email validation services and UniteU Commerce, UniteU’s, core software-as-a-service (SaaS) commerce platform that embodies more than 15 years of omni-channel insights and experience.

In February 2014, UniteU Technologies unveiled Google Wallet for mobile shopping integration into its omni-commerce platform.