Unisys unveils new service for assessing cyber risk

The company launched the service at the Black Hat USA 2018 conference being held in Las Vegas. TrustCheck is delivered as a managed service on an annual subscription basis, giving security professionals constantly updated information on their organisations’ cybersecurity posture and recommended steps for remediation.

The service is powered by X-Analytics, a patented cyber risk analytics model developed by Secure Systems Innovation Corp. X-Analytics has been used by cyber insurance companies to underwrite billions of dollars’ worth of cyber risk insurance, translating cybersecurity metrics into business metrics, according to the company’s press release.