UniRush appoints Rick Savard as CEO and Chairman

Rick Savard steps into the role held by Rob Rosenblatt. He has been serving as Chairman of UniRush since June 2013.

Prior to joining UniRush, Savard was CEO of NetSpend from 2004 – 2008. In 2009, he joined the FSV Payments board as a Director and became CEO in 2010, where he led the sale of FSV to US Bank in December of 2012.

In April 2013, US provider of prepaid financial services Green Dot Corporation and UniRush launched the RushCard Live Reloadable Prepaid Visa Card, a new prepaid card that is set to be rolled out at Green Dot partner retailers across the US.