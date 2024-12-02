UnionPays payment services to be released in Eurasia

As part of the agreements, Basisbank will issue UnionPay Diamond cards in Georgia and will introduce UnionPay QR code payment service for the first time in the country.

ATF Bank will issue 200,000 UnionPay cards in the next 3 years in Kazakhstan, launch UnionPay QR code payment for the first time locally, and develop a local e-wallet product based on the UnionPay technical standards. Bank Ipak Yuli will issue 500,000 UnionPay-UZ co-brand cards in three years, expanding the use of UZ cards from Uzbekistan to UnionPays global network.

Currently, UnionPays acceptance coverage in Central Asia has reached 70%, and it is expected to reach 90% within three years, according to the press release. In Georgia, the acceptance coverage of UnionPay has exceeded 80%, and the scale of card issuance is expanding continuously.