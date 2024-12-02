UnionPay to offer tap-and-go, scan-and-go in China

In the first 19 cities where UnionPay pilot mobile payment applications will be used in public transportation, UnionPay provides users with comprehensive solutions including mobile phone QuickPass, bankcard QuickPass and QR code payment.

After a one-month collaboration with Guangzhou Metro, which enables commuters to use the mobile app as tap and go, daily payments have surpassed 200,000 at the subway system in Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

The service is compatible with Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Huawei Pay, Mi Pay and other mobile phone payment tools.

In Shanghai, UnionPay launched a QR code payment for subway commuters in late October 2017, and offers discounts up to USD 7.5 per trip to commuters on the maglev, a service that connects the citys subway system to Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

More than 40 banks now accept UnionPays QR code payment transactions and an additional 60 or so banks are testing their systems. More than 100 million users of online platforms such as JD.com and Meituan can also pay through UnionPay QR code when spending online. More than 2.6 million merchants accept UnionPay QR code payment.