UnionPay to expand overseas to over 148 countries

Chinese mainland travelers currently have made more than 100 million trips overseas within the first 11 months in the year 2013, compared to the 9 million made in 1998. It is also observed that these travelers frequent neighboring Asian countries and regions, counting up to 90% of destinations then followed by European destinations with 3.5%, 2.7% in destinations found in the Americas and 1.1% in Oceania destinations.

Currently, UnionPay International is known in South Korea since 2005 with over 10 million UnionPay cards issued to associated local banks. Other countries that cater to UnionPay services are from Japan, Mongolia and Chinas Hong Kong and Macao regions with the latter having the most ATMs and businesses accepting UnionPay cards.

UnionPay International (UPI) is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay’s global business. In partnership with more than 300 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 148 countries and regions outside the Chinese mainland with issuance in more than 30 countries and regions.