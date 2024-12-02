UnionPay sings new agreement with Banca Sella

The agreement between the two parties will enable online and offline merchants to accept UnionPay. More than 8,000 online merchants can immediately accept UnionPay payments, and 80,000 offline merchants will be able to do so by the end of 2019 through around 100,000 POS terminals.

UnionPay has been developing its relationships in the Italian market for over ten years, and has strong ATM and POS acceptance rates across the country due to strategic partnerships with major banks and acquirers.

UnionPay has over seven billion cards accumulatively issued worldwide. Meanwhile, its global network has extended to 174 countries and regions, which covers 53.7 million merchants and over 2.8 million ATMs.