Unionpay signs agreement with Worldline

The new agreement will result in 40,000 merchants across Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxemburg and other countries in Europe being able to accept UnionPay cards by the end of 2019. Today’s signing builds on a development partnership between UnionPay and Worldline which began in 2013. This agreement will result in boosting UnionPay acceptance rates to 90% of Belgian merchants and over 80% of Dutch merchants, according to the company. In addition, UnionPay will now be accepted by over 70% of Belgian merchants equipped for contactless payments.

In 2018, the number UnionPay transactions in Belgium increased by 11% on the previous 12 months, with Worldline processing four of every five payments. A majority of the transactions are made in Brussels and Antwerp, with UnionPay cardholders particularly attracted to the concentration of jewelry, watch, fashion, and leather goods stores.

By the end of 2018, 65% of European merchants accepted UnionPay cards, covering 3.3 million merchants in 40 countries. This represented an increase of 30% in the number of the continent’s merchants benefiting from UnionPay acceptance, compared to the end of 2017.