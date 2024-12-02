UnionPay signs a new agreement with Nets

The new agreement between builds on ten years of cooperation and is aimed to increase the POS coverage in Finland. In addition, the new relationship will in the future enable Nets’ customers to use UnionPay online payment services as well.

According to Visit Finland’s statistics cited in the press release, the number of Chinese visitors in Finland grew by 142% in four years between 2014 and 2018. Over 237 000 Chinese travellers visited Finland in 2018.

Currently, more than 7.5 billion UnionPay cards are issued in 52 countries and regions, with more than 100 million issued outside mainland China. Meanwhile, its global network has extended to 174 countries and regions, which covers 53.7 million merchants and over 2.8 million ATMs worldwide.