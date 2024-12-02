UnionPay rolls out QR code payments in Canada

Due to this collaboration, all Canadian stores of Foodymart will now accept the UnionPay QR code payment. UnionPay also introduced this service in the US through certain food and beverage merchants in the California state, estimating that its QR code payment will be accepted by nearly 5,000 merchants across North America within 2018.

UnionPay cards are accepted at almost all ATMs in the US, while the credit cards are accepted at more than 80% of merchants. In Canada, the cards are accepted at 90% of ATMs and more than 160,000 merchants.

Moreover, UnionPay intends to develop e-wallets in alliance with switch networks, issuers and retail groups in order to provide mobile payment services based on its cards.