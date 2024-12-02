UnionPay rolls out in Serbia

All the ATMs of the bank have accepted UnionPay cards, and its POS terminals will start accepting UnionPay starting from the third quarter of 2018, providing new payment services for UnionPay cardholders visiting Serbia.

Exchanges between China and Serbia in the fields of investment and tourism have become increasingly close. In February 2017, Serbia became the first European country to allow visa-free travel for Chinese citizens. During the first quarter of 2018, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Serbia increased by more than 240% year-on-year.

Currently, about 300 ATM of the bank’s terminals are able to accept UnionPay cards, and 3,000 POS terminals will be enabled to accept UnionPay. These terminals are located in major cities such as Belgrade and Novi Sad.

In Europe, more than 3 million merchants in 39 countries and regions accept UnionPay cards, accounting for more than 60% of all bankcard-accepting merchants in Europe.