UnionPay rolls out HCE mobile QuickPass in South Korea

This service enables UnionPay’s cardholders to pay by tapping their mobile phones. The QuickPass is supported by mobile network operator KT and its subsidiary BCcard. Users are enabled to connect their UnionPay cards issued by BCcard or its members with their NFC-enabled mobile phones. Then, they can tap their phones to make purchases at all local Watsons and GS25 and Gong Cha stores, the QuickPass terminals at Doota, as well as over 7m QuickPass terminals across China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, and New Zealand.

The app supports both offline contactless payment and online payment and it encompasses many mobile payment products including HCE, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

More than 20 commercial banks signed up to support mobile QuickPass when it made its launch in Beijing in December 2015.