UnionPay now accepted at all Marionnaud stores in France

According to the press release, the rollout follows the completion of a pilot programme in three Marionnaud stores in Paris, and has already resulted in transaction volumes on UnionPay cards increasing by 38% in the first month.

France is a popular destination for Chinese tourists, with 1.1 million visiting Paris alone in 2017, according to the Paris Region Tourist Board.

In Europe, UnionPay is currently accepted by more than 3.3 million merchants in 40 countries and regions, covering more than 60% of all the bankcard-accepting merchants in Europe. Meanwhile, its global network has extended to 171 countries and regions, which covers 52 million merchants and over 2.6 million ATMs worldwide.