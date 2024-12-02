UnionPay, Nexi sign card acceptance partnership in Italy

The agreement with Nexi will see UnionPay cards accepted by ecommerce merchants. Nexi will also ensure full acceptance of UnionPay cards by all merchants using centralised and integrated payment processes.

The completion this agreement will help in increasing the level of UnionPay cards acceptance across the country from 65% to approximately 95% by March 2021.

With over seven billion cards accumulatively issued worldwide, UnionPay’s network has extended to 174 countries and regions, which covers 53.7 million merchants and over 2.8 million ATMs worldwide.