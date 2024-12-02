UnionPay mobile QuickPass QR code payment rolls out in Hong Kong and Singapore

The first merchants providing this new service are three stores of Colourmix at Causeway Bay, Hong Kong and two stores of BreadTalk in VivoCity and Marina Bay Financial Centre, Singapore. Next, UnionPay mobile QuickPass QR code payment will be introduced in the travel destinations favored by Chinese tourists, including Thailand, Indonesia and Australia.

The new service supports NFC contactless payment with UnionPay chip cards, smartphones and wearable devices. Outside mainland China, mobile QuickPass is now accepted at about 500,000 POS terminals across Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Canada, Russia, the UAE etc. Customers can pay easily by tapping mobile phones. The newly launched QR code payment is a significant supplement to NFC payment.

More than that, with the launch of Consumer Presented QR Code in Hong Kong and Singapore, China cardholders can add their UnionPay cards to the UnionPay Wallet APP, press Payment Code and choose Overseas Payment Code to generate a QR code, and then have it scanned by the cashier to complete payment.

In Hong Kong, the service supports the combination of payment code and e-coupon code. Customers using the UnionPay cross-border marketing platform, u·plan, can get an exclusive e-coupon code from the u·plan zone in the UnionPay Wallet APP, and have it scanned by the merchant to enjoy discount while making payments.