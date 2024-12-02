UnionPay Mobile QuickPass kicks off in North America

The merchants accepting mobile QuickPass in Canada are mainly restaurants, hotels, retail outlets, supermarkets, and convenient stores. Consumers can pay with their UnionPay QuickPass chip cards or mobile QuickPass-enabled smartphones at the contactless terminals from these merchants. No signature is needed when paying less than 100 CAD with UnionPay debit cards, and no PIN nor signature is required when paying less than 100 CAD with UnionPay credit cards.

Currently, UnionPay mobile QuickPass is being accepted at over 220,000 POS terminals in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Australia.

Now, UnionPay cards are accepted both online and offline in Canada. Over 85% of the local ATMs and more than 70,000 merchants accept UnionPay cards, and dozens of the local educational institutions support cross-border online tuition payment via UnionPay cards.

According to the latest data, over 2 billion UnionPay chip cards have been issued worldwide and over 7 million POS terminals around the globe support mobile QuickPass. Australia has the largest number of QuickPass-accepting terminals while in Macao, UnionPay is the most widely used international payment brand in terms of contactless payment.