UnionPay launches YouJiHua for cross-border PSPs

YouJiHua realises positioning, marketing and discounts for cross-border consumption, fintech.finance reports. Cardholders may get the QR code discount coupon by exploring the YouJiHua Gift signage in the mobile apps of UnionPay International, BOC and China Merchants Bank. They could also receive the discount coupons promoted by the apps of partner travel agencies when booking airlines and hotels via the apps.

YouJiHua is a marketing model based on UnionPay International’s three global marketing programmes. It develops a new business model by bringing issuers, acquirers, travel agencies and merchants into the same industry chain. It comprehensively improves cardholders’ card-using experiences.

UnionPay International also launched two other global marketing programmes — 100 global airport duty-free shops and 50 selected travel destinations. Cardholders can enjoy up to 10%-off at over 100 duty-free shops in about 90 airports globally. From 15 July to 15 October, up to 15%-off discount are offered at over 300 merchants in 50 travel destinations.