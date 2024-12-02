UnionPay International rolls out UnionPay app in Hong Kong and Macau

By offering service to customers in these areas, the unified mobile payment app of China`s banking industry is facilitating the interconnection of mobile payment in the Greater Bay Area. Consumers can now bind their locally issued UnionPay cards to the UnionPay app and utilise the mobile payment service both in and outside Hong Kong and Macau.

UnionPay is accepted at almost all ATMs and POS terminals in Hong Kong and Macau, with a total of about 19 million cards being issued in these areas. The launch of the UnionPay app is expected to bring more business opportunities to local merchants, who will be able to achieve higher payment efficiency and to provide discounts to customers.

In addition, the company collaborated with commercial banks to roll out the Greater Bay Area-themed UnionPay cards. Bank of China has issued UnionPay theme credit cards in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau, while ICBC Asia has also issued the Greater Bay Area-themed UnionPay credit card in Hong Kong.