UnionPay International partners with ACI Worldwide to expand globally

UnionPay International aims to grow its worldwide footprint by connecting to ACI’s extensive global network of payment endpoints. Additionally, ACI provides UnionPay International with a next-generation foundational platform through which a range of new products and services can be rapidly brought to market.

UnionPay International (UPI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of China UnionPay, is takes with the growth and support of UnionPay’s global business. UnionPay now serves the world’s largest cardholder base of more than 7 billion UnionPay cards issued worldwide, and is the preferred payment brand for outbound Chinese travelers.

ACI’s network of payment endpoints – in particular, card acquirers that are integrated with its Universal Payments solutions, will allow UnionPay to rapidly expand its footprint and increase card acceptance, in both in-store and card-not-present environments.

