UnionPay International partners 2C2P to target Southeast Asian ecommerce market

With this partnership, UPI cardholders can transact with SEA brands, making these brands accessible to over five billion UPI cardholders. B2C ecommerce compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in key ASEAN markets Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam will rise 37.6% from 2013 to 2018, growing from USD 7 billion to USD 34.5 billion.

2C2P processed over USD 2.2 billion in transactions in fiscal year 2014. It works with SEA ecommerce and m-commerce merchants. In April 2015, it raised USD 7 million in Series C funding, taking total funding to over USD 10 million.