UnionPay International, NIBank to expand card issuance in LATAM

With this agreement, NIBank gets the license to develop multiple mechanisms of payment, either physical or non-physical, in addition to very innovative benefits for consumers in the entire area of the Caribbean and South America as it has been doing for more than one decade at the hands of others franchises.

Chinas transnational UPI bets on a new strategy: the increasing of wholesale customers in Latin America. Meanwhile, NIBank has invested in technology platforms and commercial licenses that ensure the placement of the instruments.

With this agreement, UnionPay International hopes to boost its presence in Latin America. The agreement between Unionpay International and NIBank allows the possibility of developing payment mechanisms for the region in the areas such as online and mobile payment, IC Card, mPos, and B2B payments. Also, UnionPay cards, travel abroad assistance; medical assistance; VIP physician service and medicines; high-end travel insurance; 24-hour concierge service, and more.