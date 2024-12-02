Unionpay International, Decagon Pakistan partner for prepaid and debit cards

The two partners also aim to introduce UnionPays QR Code payment mechanism within Golootlos merchant network across Pakistan.

In addition, Golootlo is releasing a mobile app, Pakistans first mobile app offering real time discounts to users. The app will include location-based services, social networking features and payments options through UnionPay QR codes. Decagon with its joint venture partnership with PayActiv is also launching PayActiv-enabled UnionPay prepaid and debit cards which are linked to digital wallets and mobile payments through UnionPay QR Code in Pakistan.