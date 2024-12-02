UnionPay International continues its partnership with Nets

The agreement, which marks a ten-year anniversary of the partnership, will increase acceptance of UnionPay throughout the Nordic region.

UnionPay, the card payment organisation, is the overseas payment method for Chinese cardholders. The Nordic region has become a popular tourist destination for Chinese travelers, with an estimated 262,000 Chinese tourists visited Denmark in 2017. In Norway, Chinese visitor numbers rose by 71% during the first five months of 2017.

This extended collaboration will increase UnionPay acceptance rates at both ATMs and merchants across Denmark, Norway and Finland. In Europe, UnionPay is accepted at more than 3.3 million merchants in 40 countries and regions, covering more than 60% of all the bankcard-accepting merchants.