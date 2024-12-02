Unionpay extends partnership with British Museum

According to the data from the national tourism agency VisitBritain cited in the press release, the number of Chinese visitors to the UK in 2017 grew by nearly 30% compared to 2016, and by 89% over the last five years (2012-2017). A large factor in the increase has been the growth in the number of independent holidaymakers, which has more than tripled (226% increase) in the last five years.

Besides in cultural and art establishments, UnionPay cards are accepted at the famous department stores, brand boutiques, hotels, airport duty-free shops and most merchants in the Bicester Village designer outlet in UK. UnionPay is also accepted for cash withdrawal at about 50% of ATMs.

According to the press release, in Europe UnionPay is accepted at more than 3.3 million merchants in 39 countries and regions, covering more than 60% of all the bankcard-accepting merchants in Europe. Meanwhile, its global network has extended to 170 countries and regions, which covers 51 million merchants and 2.8 million ATMs worldwide.