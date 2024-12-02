UnionPay expands QuickPass to large Chinese property developer

QuickPass is a chip-based contactless payment service that will be introduced to 187 Wanda Plazas, 51 department stores, 102 hotels, five theme parks, and other Wanda partner merchants.

The mobile-payment app will provide consumers with promotional information, mutual recognition of reward points, and financial support for various online payment scenarios, Wanda said in a statement, according to South China Morning Post.

Besides Wanda Group, UnionPay has already expanded the QuickPass service to stores like KFC, McDonald’s, Watsons, Starbucks and FamilyMart.

Furthermore, Shanghai Lianyin Investment, a subsidiary of UnionPay, will acquire an unspecified stake in Wanda Internet Technology Group, which combines Wanda’s third-party payment unit 99Bill, ecommerce and credit rating units.