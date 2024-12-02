Unionpay, CSOB increase acceptance rates in Czech Republic

Due to the announcement, UnionPay ATM acceptance coverage reaches 85% in the country. Customers will be able to use their UnionPay cards at over 25,000 Czech merchants by the end of 2018.

According to the press release, new analysis of the most recent tourism figures reveals that over the last five years, the number of visitors to the Czech Republic from China has grown by 162%. UnionPay, the major payment tool for Chinese outbound tourists, has found that Chinese visitor numbers are not just growing in percentage terms but also in real numbers.

Since 2013, the growth in visits from Chinese tourists to the central European country has outstripped that from any other nation, rising from 217,000 in 2013 to 570,000 in 2018. As a result, China provides the fifth largest number of visitors, behind only Germany, Slovakia, the US and Poland.

In Europe, UnionPay is accepted at more than 3.3 million merchants in 39 countries and regions, covering more than 60% of all the bankcard-accepting merchants in Europe. Meanwhile, its global network has extended to 170 countries and regions, which covers 51 million merchants and over 2.6 million ATMs worldwide.