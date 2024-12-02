UnionPay Cross-border B2B Platform facilitates exports of SMEs in Yiwu

Purchasers outside mainland China are able to pay with UnionPay cards issued overseas to buy goods at www.yiwugou.com.

Since the proposal of the Belt and Road Initiative, China’s cross-border ecommerce is booming. According to the study of China Ecommerce Research Center, China’s cross-border ecommerce transaction volume grew by 30% year-on-year in the first half of 2017, and 80% is export. In this context, UnionPay International enhances payment convenience for cross-border ecommerce to help online merchants and SMEs in in China to attract more customers overseas. So far, UnionPay cards issued worldwide are accepted at Ctrip.com, Tuniu.com and DHgate.com, one of the largest export ecommerce platforms in China.

At the beginning of last year, UnionPay International launched its Cross-border B2B Platform, which provides a range of services including cross-border online payment, online payment collection, online foreign currency settlement and E-invoice order management, offering services to cross-border online merchants and traditional trade companies. To date, several ecommerce platforms have connected to UnionPay Cross-border B2B Platform. These include Cemarket, an export platform of mechanical and electrical products in China, and Shoplus, the Sino-Pakistan e-commerce in Pakistan.

As yiwugou.com is connected to UnionPay Cross-border B2B Platform, purchasers outside mainland China are now able to pay with UnionPay Online Payment at the website, which harbors 55,000 merchants that sell more than 2.4 million types of goods.

In addition, Kilimall, the ecommerce platform in Africa, will connect to UnionPay Cross-border B2B Platform early this year. Purchasers in Africa will be able to pay with Africa-issued UnionPay cards to buy “made in China” at the website.