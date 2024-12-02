UnionPay, Cargills Group team up for mobile payment services

This is due to begin in Q1 2019, through the Cargills ecosystem, including supermarkets, restaurants, and cinemas. Cargills e-wallet will be equiped with UnionPay QR code payment function through the digital issuance of UnionPay cards, thus bringing UnionPay QR code payment service to local customers and daily consumption merchants, and providing mobile payment offers for local customers.

UnionPay has developed a portfolio of mobile payment products, such as the UnionPay mobile application, QR code payment service, NFC mobile payment, and In-app payment. UPI is expanding the acceptance of these services to 42 countries and regions, contributing to this its mobile QuickPass service that is accepted at 2 million POS terminals across over 30 countries and regions outside mainland China. Also, UnionPay QR code payment is accepted at about 60,000 merchants in 23 countries and regions outside the Chinese Mainland.

In order to enrich the acceptance scenarios of its mobile payment products, UPI has expanded the acceptance scope of the UnionPay app to transportation, hospitals, schools, cultural and entertainment establishments, as well as restaurants. Moreover, the company is carrying out digital card issuance collaboration based on e-wallet products with overseas institutions, providing its safe local and cross-border mobile payment service for customers outside China.