UnionPay cards issued outside China exceeds 100 million

The volume of transactions made with these overseas-issued UnionPay cards has grown by over 40% during the first three quarters of 2018. In some markets outside mainland China, over 90% of the transactions made with locally-issued UnionPay cards happen locally.

Currently, 100 million UnionPay cards have been issued in 48 countries and regions outside the Chinese Mainland, and the countries and regions participating in the construction of the Belt and Road have become major markets where large number of UnionPay cards is issued over the past few years.

Along the Belt and Road, more than 35 million UnionPay cards have been issued in over 30 countries and regions, which is 20 times higher than that before the proposal of the Initiative. Among these markets, all of the 10 ASEAN countries and 6 Central Asian countries have issued UnionPay cards, and more than 10 banks in Russia have issued more than 1.5 million UnionPay cards.