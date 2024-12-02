UnionPay cards accepted by over 2.000 educational institutions outside China

Now, 18 million merchants and 1.3 million ATMs in 160 countries and regions accept UnionPay cards. Over 300,000 POS terminals in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Korea support UnionPay mobile QuickPass, enabling students to pay with smartphones.

UnionPay credit cards are accepted at the campus bookstores in over 20 top US colleges and universities. Almost all the local US ATMs accept UnionPay cards, and 80% of the local merchants accept UnionPay credit cards. Students can pay with UnionPay cards at websites like Amazon and eBay. Some merchants, like B&H, provide exclusive privileges for students.

In Australia, UnionPay cards are accepted at 80% of ATMs and 65% of merchants, and over half of these merchants accept UnionPay mobile QuickPass. About 400 local institutions accept UnionPay cards offline.

Sixteen UK institutions accept UnionPay cards to pay for tuition and accommodation. UnionPay cards are also accepted at the Student Service Centers, student dormitories and campus libraries.

Students can also pay tuition online with UnionPay cards via tuition payment platforms, such as peerTransfer (over 900 institutions), Western Union (over 400 institutions), and the five tuition payment platforms of Taiwan banks (95 institutions in all). They also can pay via the payment page at the institutions official website, including the over 700 schools covered by TMS and TouchNet, and universities in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.