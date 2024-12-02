UnionPay cards accepted at Alpha Bank ATMs in Romania

Romania has become a destination of interest for Chinese entrepreneurs and tourists in recent years; this new partnership is expected to facilitate financial transactions and to bring benefits to UnionPay cardholders.

With over seven billion cards accumulatively issued worldwide, UnionPay global network has extended to 174 countries and regions, which covers 52 million merchants and over 2.6 million ATMs worldwide.

Earlier in May 2019, UnionPay has announced that it has signed a new merchant’s development contract with card acquirer Worldline.