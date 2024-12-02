UnionPay, Australia Post sign card issuance agreement

Australia Post is the largest local financial product distributor with over 4,000 branch offices in Australia, where local residents can apply for a UnionPay card. The “Load & Go China” Travel Card can be accepted by UnionPay’s global acceptance network that provides ATM cash withdrawal and online payment services.

Australian residents who frequently travel between China, Australia and other Asia Pacific countries can pay with CNY while using the card in China. UnionPay cards can not only be used in the Chinese mainland, but also are wildly accepted in countries and regions including Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Singapore.

Over 800,000 visitors travelled to China from Australia in 2013 and the number is expected to grow in 2014. Currently, UnionPay card can be accepted at about 60% of ATMs, 200,000 merchants and more than 3,000 post offices in Australia and 97% of taxis in the country accept UnionPay cards. A total of 15 customs ports in Australia support tax rebate through UnionPay credit cards, several online merchants have accepted UnionPay cards for cross-border purchases and almost all colleges in Australia accept UnionPay cards for cross-border tuition fee payment. UnionPay International has also cooperated with Bank of China to issue CNY and AUD dual currency UnionPay debit card and prepaid card.

