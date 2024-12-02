UnionPay and Alfa Bank allow online ticket purchasing

The ticket purchasing will happen on the website of Russia-based airline company, Aeroflot-Russian Airlines (ARA). Now, UnionPay cardholders can select UnionPay card in the payment options and complete payment via UnionPay online payment. All UnionPay cards, whether issued in China or overseas, are accepted for the purchase.

UnionPay International is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay’s global business. In partnership with more than 300 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in over 140 countries with issuance in more than 30 countries.