UnionPay adds mobile payment solution to UPI developer

Institutions and independent developers can access UPIs mobile payment solution to build their own digital wallets, or enrich mobile payment functions for existing digital wallet services. The mobile payment services will integrate with UnionPay cards, helping organisations to develop mobile payment services for UnionPays cardholders worldwide.

The company unveiled UPI Developer in January 2019 and has launched 17 application programming interface (API) packages accessible via the platform to date. The platform is designed to provide access to UnionPays payment and data solutions to accelerate the penetration of its mobile payment technology.