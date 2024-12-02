UnionPay, Acleda Bank partner for contactless cards issuance

The move builds on the existing partnership between Acleda Bank and UnionPay on payment services. The new contactless debit cards will be offered through UnionPay’s Travel Mate.Asia programme. The Travel Mate.Asia programme is designed to offer preferential services to residents and visitors in Asia. It will provide the Acleda Bank contactless debit card holders with more preferential payment services, benefits, and offers for daily purchases and international trips.

In Cambodia, UnionPay cards can be used at more than 80% of the ATMs and 90% of the POS terminals. UnionPay is active across 174 countries by partnering with around 2,000 institutions.

Recently, UnionPay has announced that it has signed a new agreement with Banca Sella, an Italy-based bank and card acquirer which has a strong focus on ecommerce merchants, to boost UnionPay cards acceptance.