UnionPay accepted for cash withdrawal at almost all US ATMs

In tourists’ favorite destinations like New York, Hawaii, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orlando and Chicago, UnionPay’s acceptance coverage in well-known shopping centers and Outlets has exceeded 90%. With one UnionPay debit card and one UnionPay credit card (card numbers both start with 62), cardholders can pay with ease and benefits in the US.

Merchants accepting UnionPay are located across the US, covering department stores, brand chain stores, convenient stores, restaurants and hotels, and it is convenient to use UnionPay cards at Macy’s, Apple Stores, Best Buy, airport duty-free stores and other places favored by tourists. Using UnionPay credit cards in the US, cardholders only need to sign, and no PIN is required.

Cardholders can also use UnionPay debit cards at merchants with PIN pads. UnionPay International has been constructing 30 core acceptance business districts around the major attractions and shopping centers since 2015, enhancing acceptance coverage while providing exclusive benefits and services. These core business districts include Metropolitan Museum of Art, Woodbury Premium Outlet, T Galleria by DFS, and Kalakaua Avenue in Hawaii.