Union Mobile Financial Technology, Tranwall to streamline digital transactions

The Tranwall platform allows consumers to manage their card and account transactions via multiple channels in real time, principally via mobile phone. Customers can decide which transactions should and should not be allowed on their cards or transactional accounts.

The platform allows users to switch transaction types on or off, including tap-and-pay, ATM, ecommerce and other transactions. Users can also manage transactions by merchant type.

The service can be integrated directly into an FIs current mobile banking application, or used as a standalone application, depending on the institution’s digital and growth strategy.