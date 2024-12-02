Union Bank introduces robotics to fix cash dispense errors in ATMs

The Robotic Process Automation technology, which makes use of software robots to simplify business process delivery, is expected to deliver business efficiency and data security by automating repetitive tasks across multiple business applications without altering existing infrastructure and systems.

According to Union Bank officials, in the first phase of the Bank’s Robotic Process Automation implementation, reconciliation of ATM transactions are fully automated, cutting down processing time by over 60% and ensuring that refunds on ATM fund dispense errors are promptly carried out. The Bank’s adoption of RPA technology is expected to enhance staff productivity, reduce process turnaround time and improve compliance.