Union Bank & Trust selects Prairie Cloudwares digital payments platform

The solution will power a UBT-branded mobile wallet that offers customers a new way to purchase goods with their digital devices. The Digital Payments Guardian acts as a digital vault, providing customers with a new way to use and manage all payment types - from DDA accounts to credit, debit, store and gift cards.

The solution will be deployed in a SaaS environment using a private cloud computing environment, which lowers the cost of entry and speeds time to market for UBT’s mobile payments platform. Digital Payments Guardian provides customer experience by integrating with the bank’s payments processing services and acting as an extension of its digital channel. UBT will use Digital Payments Guardian to support its mobile wallet for Android users, positioning its Visa cards as viable wallet option.