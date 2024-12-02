Unikrn to allow users to place crypto bets on cybersports events

The betting platform, called Umode, supports online crypto bets on competitive tournaments of skill-based video games such as Fortnite, Dota 2 and League of Legends.

The bookmaking service is now live in 41 US states and other markets around the world. The platform is based on a proprietary distributed ledger technology, for which a patent is currently pending. It also features technology from US crypto exchange Bittrex.

Unikrn has already acquired a crypto gambling license from the Isle of Man. The license allows it to offer spectator betting on esports matches as well as skill-based betting on players’ own gameplay against others.