Unikeys unveils flagship crypto wallet presale, powered by IDEMIA biometrics

The biometric smart card is designed in partnership with IDEMIA, and the Hong Kong-based company Unikeys affirms its new product is a hardware wallet to feature biometric security as part of three-factor authentication. As per the partnership, UKey includes a fingerprint sensor, and stores the user’s biometric data on the card’s secure element. Unikeys believes IDEMIA’s position in biometric augmented identity, its production track record, and partnerships will offer unparalleled data security, as well as provide new opportunities for the company.

The biometric wallet has the form factor of a standard ISO/IEC 7810 credit card, and is compatible with Android phones and tablets via NFC. It also supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, with ERC 20 tokens available in the near future.

The presale period opened on 10 May, and will last for 3 months, during which the UKey will cost USD 89, with worldwide delivery starting in September.