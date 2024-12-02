Unikeys rolls out biometric cryptocurrency card

The card features an embedded fingerprint sensor. Once a user’s fingerprint data has been registered and stored in the card’s Secure Element, the card is then able to biometrically authenticate the user for each transaction. Also, it is designed to host multiple popular cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, and Litecoin.

The biometric component is the product of a collaboration between Unikeys and Hong Kong-based MeReal Biometrics, which obtained its fingerprint sensor technology from Sweden’s Fingerprint Cards. Currently, Unikeys is in talks with “several companies” aiming to establish merchant support for its card’s cryptocurrency payments, according to Find Biometrics. Moreover, the company is also planning to launch a pilot for its solution in Hong Kong, though details about the project are forthcoming.