Unikeys launches Ukey card for crypto usage and storage

The wallet provider has teamed up with French smartcard designer MeReal Biometrics to include a fingerprint sensor that enables users store biometric data without ever exposing that information to the internet or storing it with a third party.

The card only works after successfully authenticating a registered fingerprint, it offers three-factor authentication, and it has various failsafes and backup procedures built in for emergency access. It is a cold wallet, therefore independent of any internet connection. The card is compatible with all Apple and Android phones and tablets via NFC and Bluetooth functions, and it supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, ERC20 Tokens, and the Unikeys Token.

Moreover, Unikeys has developed a merchant ecosystem, enabling retailers to accept payments from the UKey card in cryptocurrencies. The card allows these partners to exchange cryptocurrencies into the desired fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, JPY, and HKD. In addition, Unikeys proposes a unique framework based on off-chain payment channels, allowing for secure, split-second transaction speeds with the UKey card, according to Venture Beat.

Unikeys is currently fundraising through a private token sale and will soon release more information about a public token sale, the online publication continues.