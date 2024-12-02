Unified Signal to launch mobile payments in Serbia

Once deployed, the technology is set to allow Serbian expats in the US to move money to people living in Serbia and vice versa. Money will be transferred in real time to the recipient. The system will also enable people living in Serbia to pay for goods and services using their mobile phone.

Unified Signals mobile wallet platform has been under development for the last 7 years and has been deployed in the US for the last 2 years. Unified Signal also supports US based MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operator). Unified Signals MVNO enablement suite and mobile wallet suite provides an enhanced back office solution for its clients including billing and rating, customer service, revenue assurance, payment processing and fulfillment services.