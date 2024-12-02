Unified Payments launches Payarena

Payarena provides customers with access to value-added services which include purchase of airtime (virtual top up, prepaid PINs, Blackberry subscriptions, data bundle plans etc.) for all telcos in Nigeria; payment of bills to a number of service providers such as PHCN, DSTV, GOTV, Swift Networks and others. It also provides payment collections platform for public institutions for collections of taxes, levies; corporate organizations and religious institutions for collection of tithes and offerings, and others.

The platform accepts a number of card schemes such as Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay and is designed to accommodate all other local and international card or payment options including contactless payment solution. It is accessible on a range of channels including web, approximately 40,000 point-of-sale (POS) terminals and ATMs countrywide.

Unified Payments is a card-neutral and option-neutral payments service provider (PSP) founded in 1997 by a consortium of Nigerian financial institutions. Unified Payments operates as a shared infrastructure for the banking community in Nigeria and PSP within and outside Nigeria.

In April 2013, Net Element, a US-based publisher of digital destinations and internet services provider, completed the acquisition of Unified Payments.