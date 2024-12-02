UniCredit to unify GTB on one platform

The standardisation will be bolstered by D+H`s Global PayPlus (GPP) system. GPP is supplied by D+H`s Global Transaction Banking Solution (GTBS) unit, formerly known as Fundtech, bankingtech.com reports.

UniCredit`s GTB covers 17 countries, so the technology and operations are very fragmented. The bank has 12 separate payments systems across its domestic and international operations and plans to double the market share in GTB by 2019.

The bank estimates that its industrial cost will decrease by 60% and its target is to reach USD 0.1 per transaction, including IT and operations. The bank is also keen to bring to market a Payments-as-a-Service solution, and to do so with partners.

On the CRM side, UniCredit has three separate solutions for Germany, Austria and Italy, and wants to change all into one.