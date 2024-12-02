UniCredit, MasterCard and GoSwiff launch mobile payments for Allianz insurance agents

Thus, Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari becomes the first insurance company in Romania to offer this solution, enabling the client to pay insurance premium directly to the agent who sells the insurance policy. The company has over 2,800 insurance agents across the country. The company integrated to its product portfolio this payment acceptance solution on the go for its agents to help them close the deals with customers during a meeting and to provide the customer with a convenience to pay the premium on the spot.

The new platform for payments processing via mPOS includes a merchant portal to manage the insurance packages, promotions, and agents in the field, and equips them with mobile payment applications and card readers.

Starting with 2015, Romanian financial legislation requires a new limit set on cash transactions aiming to increase transparency, to enhance control over cash transactions and to stirring usage of electronic payments, encouraging consumers to use electronic methods of payment.