Unicredit chooses FinDynamic to offer dynamic discounting

The bank will work with FinDynamic to offer dynamic discounting to UniCredit clients as part of its working capital solutions. FinDynamic’s platform, which allows the buyer and its suppliers to automatically view invoices and choose approved invoices for early payment, is being rolled out to corporate customers in Italy and already counts companies such as Unicomm among its clients.

The agreement comes after a similar deal was announced in September 2018 between FinDynamic and BFF Banking Group, a financial services provider to suppliers of the European healthcare and public administration sectors. The partnership began as a discussion within the within the Supply Chain Finance Observatory.