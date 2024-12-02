UniCredit and ING Ventures invest in Axyon AI

Individual investors also participated. The investment will be used to accelerate growth and further develop the product offering. It will also be used to support additional investment in research and development.

One of Axyon’s core products is SynFinance, an AI-powered platform that identifies the investors who are most likely to participate in a syndicated loan. These insights help banks offer better advice to their clients. SynFinance is offered as a web-based application that delivers liquidity analysis and market insights directly to financial professionals.

Axyon recently partnered with Refinitiv (Financial & Risk business of Thomson Reuters) to power the SynFinance platform. It has also partnerships with IBM and Nvidia.